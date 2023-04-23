First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,454,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,765,000 after acquiring an additional 210,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,410 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

FR opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

