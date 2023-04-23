Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on MNTK shares. Roth Capital downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $6.95 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $998.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 1,899.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

