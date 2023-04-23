HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.5 days.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It offers polymers group with strong global market positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gasket), and polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels).

