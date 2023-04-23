Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 471.01% and a negative return on equity of 595.10%. Research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 458,052 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.