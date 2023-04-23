Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 471.01% and a negative return on equity of 595.10%. Research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
