Reviewing Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) & Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Smart for Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.21 -$29.98 million ($1.19) -0.08

Diamond Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart for Life.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Wellness and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart for Life has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,147.42%.

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart for Life beats Diamond Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

(Get Rating)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Smart for Life

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

