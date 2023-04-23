Analyzing Superior Energy Services (SPNX) & The Competition

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Superior Energy Services to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $883.96 million $286.46 million 0.01 Superior Energy Services Competitors $2.74 billion $219.38 million 27.61

Profitability

Superior Energy Services’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Superior Energy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services 32.41% 36.12% 23.64% Superior Energy Services Competitors 2.53% 1.00% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Superior Energy Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Energy Services Competitors 206 1178 2133 83 2.58

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 51.92%. Given Superior Energy Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Superior Energy Services rivals beat Superior Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

