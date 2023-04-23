Head to Head Analysis: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -7.69% -2.19% -0.81% Ares Commercial Real Estate 27.88% 10.41% 2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Macerich and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 4 3 2 0 1.78 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $12.22, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $12.79, indicating a potential upside of 44.31%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Macerich.

80.8% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Macerich has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Macerich pays out -226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macerich and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $859.16 million 2.48 -$66.07 million ($0.30) -33.03 Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 4.53 $29.78 million $0.60 14.77

Ares Commercial Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Macerich on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

