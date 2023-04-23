Comparing Stride (NYSE:LRN) & Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Data and Stride’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $14.61 million 0.47 -$168.90 million N/A N/A Stride $1.76 billion 0.93 $107.13 million $2.33 16.22

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

92.3% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Data and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A Stride 5.63% 12.30% 6.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meta Data and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stride has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Meta Data.

Summary

Stride beats Meta Data on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Stride

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

