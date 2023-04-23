American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.29.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $166.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

