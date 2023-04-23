Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

ALHC opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $89,658.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $89,658.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $34,916.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

