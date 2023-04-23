Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $70.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.57.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $217,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $36,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $627,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.