Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $121.71

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

