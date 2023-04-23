Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 44.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

