SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $330.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,533,000 after buying an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $256.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

