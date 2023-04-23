CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNP opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

