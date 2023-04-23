Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.