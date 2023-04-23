Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $144.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE PLD opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $173.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

