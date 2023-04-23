Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

