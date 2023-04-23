Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.44

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Latham Group stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $258.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

