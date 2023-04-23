Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.44

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Latham Group Stock Performance
Latham Group stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $258.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.