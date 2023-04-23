Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $67.85

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

