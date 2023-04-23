Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.