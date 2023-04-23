FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted by Zacks Research

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $8.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.54. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.52.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $216.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.39 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

