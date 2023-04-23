Brokers Offer Predictions for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $300.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

