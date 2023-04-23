FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

