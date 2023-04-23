Zacks Research Comments on Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lumen Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.