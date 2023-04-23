Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Natixis purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

