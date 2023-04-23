Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.12.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

