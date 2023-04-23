Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.53.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -399.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
