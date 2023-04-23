First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as low as C$32.25 and last traded at C$32.41. 259,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,469,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.72.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.37.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.95.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.6693069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.