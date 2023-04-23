Head-To-Head Analysis: Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dundee and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.8% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dundee and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $6.66 million 11.79 $13.16 million $0.08 11.50 CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.04 $230.60 million $1.20 8.33

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dundee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A 8.11% 5.81% CI Financial 13.14% 34.56% 6.45%

Volatility & Risk

Dundee has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI Financial beats Dundee on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

