Reviewing Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) & Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy 34.47% 14.19% 9.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $3.46 billion 1.17 $1.14 billion $2.02 3.65

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Crescent Point Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trillion Energy International and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 100.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

