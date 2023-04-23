Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after buying an additional 729,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH stock opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $146.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

