Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,716.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,238 shares of company stock worth $2,552,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,218,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

