Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $15.78

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.4 %

DEI opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

