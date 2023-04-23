AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

