Analysts Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) PT at $11.00

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Altus Power Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.