Analysts Set Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) PT at $11.00

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Altus Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Altus Power by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Altus Power by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

