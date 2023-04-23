Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

UMGNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.20 ($31.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Music Group to €25.50 ($27.72) in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of OTC:UMGNF opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

