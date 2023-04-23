Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $32.25

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 550,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,453,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,968,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.45.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
