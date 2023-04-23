Analysts Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target at $314.60

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $273.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

