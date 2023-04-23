Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.65.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 375.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.