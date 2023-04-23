OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,747,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,910,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,930,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 545,400 shares of company stock worth $3,795,180. Corporate insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

