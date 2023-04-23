HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

HireQuest Price Performance

NASDAQ HQI opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $295.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.01.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HireQuest by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HireQuest by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HireQuest by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HireQuest by 64.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Featured Stories

