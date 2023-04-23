Short Interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expands By 8.0%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,640,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 16,330,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.