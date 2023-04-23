Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 162,640 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.99.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

