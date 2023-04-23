Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
GWRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
