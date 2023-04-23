W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

