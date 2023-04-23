First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director John J. Harris bought 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.