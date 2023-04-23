Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,608,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,666,145.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Systrade AG bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

