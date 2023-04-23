Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

HWC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

