Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $104.30.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

