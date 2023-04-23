Western Union (NYSE:WU) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.